Robert KEATING

Robert KEATING Notice
KEATING Robert (Kirkliston)
Peacefully, after a short illness, Robert William, on December 1, 2019. Much loved husband of Glenda, father of Alister and Stewart, also a loving grandfather, brother and uncle. Following a private cremation, a service of Thanksgiving will be held in Dundonald Parish Church, 64 Main Street, Dundonald, KA2 9HG, on Friday, December 13, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but an offering will be taken for Ayr Rotary Club AQUABOX Appeal.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 6, 2019
