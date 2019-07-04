|
JARVIE Robert (Peebles)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, surrounded by his family, on July 1, 2019, Robert Jarvie, Gallowhill, Peebles, beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad to Robert and Craig, loving grandad to Callum and Cameron and a dear father-in-law to Kirsty, Donna and the late Wendy. Service at the Leckie Memorial Church, Peebles, on Thursday, July 11, at 1.30 pm, interment thereafter at Peebles Cemetery at 2.15 pm. All friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations if desired to The Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2019