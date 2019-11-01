|
|
|
GILHOOLEY Robert (Shandon)
Bob, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, aged 79, at Braid Hills Care Home. Beloved husband of Margaret and dad to the late Justine. Brother-in-law to Evelyn, Linda, Brian and the late Dorothy, uncle to Jamie, Andrew, Jillie and great-uncle to Alfie, Sienna and Noah. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 3.30 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 1, 2019