GILFILLAN Robert (Bob) (Musselburgh)
Passed away peacefully, in the care of Tyneholm Nursing Home, Pencaitland on August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen, dearly loved dad of Robert, Eileen and Jim, father-in-law to Sandra, Dave and Minnie, loving grandad to Gillian, Craig, Jamie, Mhairi and Christopher, great-grandad to Dawn, Louise, Robbie, Rory, Mia, Eilidh and Archie. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, September 3, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations welcome to Alzheimer's and Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 30, 2019