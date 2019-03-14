Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Robert George (Bob) THOMSON

Robert George (Bob) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Robert George (Bob) (Leith / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital on Monday, March 11, 2019, Bob, aged 90, dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Isobel, cherished dad of Nicola and very proud and adored grandad of Fergus. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Wednesday, March 20, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the service in aid of a charity close to Bob's heart, Race against Dementia.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 14, 2019
