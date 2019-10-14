Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
FINNEY Robert (Bob) (Bonnyrigg / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Bonnyrigg Community Hospital, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Bob, beloved husband of Ella, very much loved dad of Linda and Robert, father-in-law of Carole, loving granda of Jacqueline, Barry, Stephanie and Marc and loving great-granda, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 16, at 2 pm, followed by interment at Seafield Cemetery, to which all are welcome.
