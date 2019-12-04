Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CUTHBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Rab) CUTHBERT

Notice Condolences

Robert (Rab) CUTHBERT Notice
CUTHBERT Robert (Rab) (Sighthill)
At the Western General Hospital, on December 1, 2019, Rab, loving husband of the late Helen, dad of Neil, Craig, Jacqueline and Kerry and grandad, brother, uncle and brother-in-law of the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, December 10, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please but donations, if desired to Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -