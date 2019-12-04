|
CUTHBERT Robert (Rab) (Sighthill)
At the Western General Hospital, on December 1, 2019, Rab, loving husband of the late Helen, dad of Neil, Craig, Jacqueline and Kerry and grandad, brother, uncle and brother-in-law of the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, December 10, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please but donations, if desired to Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019