|
|
|
SKAKLE Robert Bob (Bert) (Restalrig)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, Bob, beloved husband of the late Isa, much loved dad of Stuart and Keith and a much loved grandad, brother and uncle. After a private committal, a service will be held at St Margaret's Parish Church, Restalrig, on Friday, November 29, at 11.15 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Margaret's Parish Church, Restalrig.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 25, 2019