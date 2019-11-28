Home

Robert (Bert) BALLANTYNE

Robert (Bert) BALLANTYNE Notice
BALLANTYNE Robert (Bert) (Dean Village, Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Much loved uncle of Robert, Pat and Christine and great-uncle. Former leader of Ainslie Park Youth Club, School Attendance Officer and social worker for many years at the Craigmillar area office. Service on Thursday, December 5, at 11.30 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel. An open invitation is extended to Bert's friends and those who knew him. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Life Care, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019
