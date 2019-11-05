Home

Robert Alexander VERTH

Robert Alexander VERTH Notice
VERTH Robert Alexander (Edinburgh / Keith /
New Deer)
Peacefully, at his home, with his loving wife Liz by his side on Sunday, November 3, 2019, Robert Alexander Verth, aged 74 years. A much loved husband, devoted dad of Vicky and Craig, a dear father-in-law of Angela, proud and loving grandad of Lily, Mia and Lois. Funeral service at McLean's Chapel of Rest, 4 Station Road, Keith, on Thursday, November 7, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Thereafter private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2019
