TULLOCH Richard (Oxgangs / Portobello)
Peacefully, at home, on November 23, 2019, after a short illness, so bravely fought, Richard, much loved husband of Maureen, dearly loved dad to Stephanie and Christina, loving grandad to Alba and Blair and brother to Garry. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 16, at 11.45 am, at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East and after to the Kings Manor Hotel, all friends are welcome to either. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 10, 2019
