MITCHELL, Richard (Portobello)
Richard Mitchell, much loved son of the late Margaret and Dick, died on
June 9, 2019. Most of Richard’s relatives live abroad so a special welcome is extended to friends, carers, former neighbours in Piersfield Grove and Moira Terrace and former colleagues at Scotsman Publications to Seafield Crematorium at 11 am, on Thursday, June 27. Family flowers only, but donations may be made directly to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 21, 2019
