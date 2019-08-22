|
DONALDSON Richard (Dick) (Tranent)
Peacefully, after an illness borne with courage and dignity, on August 17, 2019, Dick, loving partner of the late Janet, dad of Lorna, step dad of Alison, Sharon and Karen, papa to Robyn, Nichola, Paul, Megan, Dean and Robbie, great-papa to Ronan, Mia, Harris and the late Mollie, brother of Nan and the late Mina and brother-in-law of Edwin, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Funeral service at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 27, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 22, 2019