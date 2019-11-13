Home

LORIMER Rhonda (Longstone)
Peacefully, in the care of the Marie Curie Hospice, on Monday, November 4 2019, Rhonda, wife of the late Robert, mum of Barry and Ross, mother-in-law to Debbie, granny to Hannah and Glen, sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, November 20, at 11am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019
