Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Renee DOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee DOYLE

Memories Condolences

Renee DOYLE Memories
DOYLE Renee 13/10/2000
Precious granddaughter.
We have a little granddaughter,
Who means the world to us,
She's living with the angels,
And is as special as can be,
We never will stop missing you,
And wishing you were here,
But in our hearts we know,
That you are always near.
So play happily our precious angel,
We love you so very much,
Until we meet again,
And feel your gentle touch.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Grandma and Granda Garriock xx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.