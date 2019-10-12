|
DOYLE Renee 13/10/2000
Precious granddaughter.
We have a little granddaughter,
Who means the world to us,
She's living with the angels,
And is as special as can be,
We never will stop missing you,
And wishing you were here,
But in our hearts we know,
That you are always near.
So play happily our precious angel,
We love you so very much,
Until we meet again,
And feel your gentle touch.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Grandma and Granda Garriock xx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 12, 2019