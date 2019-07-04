|
BROWN Rebecca (nee Ewing) (Carrick Knowe)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Ruby, dearly loved wife of the late Bill, devoted mum of Ivy, Billy, Elaine and Audrey, grandmother, great-grandmother and auntie, loving sister to Catherine and George and the late Jimmy, Rita, Margaret and Betty. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, July 8, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2019