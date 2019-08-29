|
|
|
JONES Raymond Johnny (Edinburgh)
Former postman, sadly passed away, at The Lilacs Residential Home, Exeter, On August 25, 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of the late Elma, much loved dad of Carole-Anne and father-in-law of Gary. Adored Dada of Christopher, Kerry, David, the late Stuart and all his great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held on Friday, September 13, at St Peter's Chapel, Exeter Crematorium, at 1.30 pm.
He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
No flowers please. Cheques made payable to Parkinson's UK, in lieu of
flowers, may be sent care of Co-op Funeralcare, 119 Cowick Street, Exeter, EX4 1JD.
Family Announcements
0131 370 0848
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2019