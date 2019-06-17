|
|
|
GOODALL Phyllis (nee Smart) (Dublin / Restalrig)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Monday, June 10, 2019, Phyllis, beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum to Paul and Alan, grandmother of Niaomi, Chloe and Phoebe. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, June 20, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Donations to Macmillan Cancer support can be given on retiral of service if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 17, 2019
Read More