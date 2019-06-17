Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis GOODALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis (Smart) GOODALL

Notice Condolences

Phyllis (Smart) GOODALL Notice
GOODALL Phyllis (nee Smart) (Dublin / Restalrig)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Monday, June 10, 2019, Phyllis, beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum to Paul and Alan, grandmother of Niaomi, Chloe and Phoebe. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, June 20, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Donations to Macmillan Cancer support can be given on retiral of service if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.