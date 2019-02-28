Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter (L. L.) STEWART

Notice Condolences

Peter (L. L.) STEWART Notice
STEWART Peter (L. L.) (Macmerry)
Suddenly, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Peter, retired fire fighter from Musselburgh Station, beloved husband to Elizabeth (Betty) for over 50 years, brother to Morag, loving father to Peter and Alison, devoted grandad to Kirsty. A service will be held at 11.30 am, on March 6, 2019, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.