STEWART Peter (L. L.) (Macmerry)
Suddenly, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Peter, retired fire fighter from Musselburgh Station, beloved husband to Elizabeth (Betty) for over 50 years, brother to Morag, loving father to Peter and Alison, devoted grandad to Kirsty. A service will be held at 11.30 am, on March 6, 2019, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
