Resources More Obituaries for Peter REYNOLDS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter REYNOLDS

Notice REYNOLDS Peter (Craigentinny)

Nessie and family wish to convey their sincere thanks for many kind expressions of sympathy and cards received in their recent very sad loss of Peter and to all family and the many friends who attended Seafield Crematorium. Also grateful thanks to the players, managers and staff of Meadowbank / Livingston FC. We are extremly grateful to the staff of Ward 73, Royal Victoria Hospital for the dedicated care and compassion given to Peter in his final days. Sincere thanks also to Fr Jim Smith for his kind words and comforting service. We are all deeply grateful for the many donations received in dad's honour for Sick Childrens Hospital which raised £455. Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 21, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices