

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
13:00
Seafield Crematorium
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on October 3, 2019, Pedro, Kitman, late of Livingston FC. Adored husband of Nessie Winton, his guiding light, cherished dad of Sandra, Linda, Brenda, John and Cammy and Tibby his cat. Father-in-law of Iain, Dougie, Karen, Tracy and the late Steven. Brother-in-law to Peter, Jimmy and Alicia and a very much loved grandad, great-grandad and uncle to many. Funeral service at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, October 15, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of the Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
