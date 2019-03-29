Home

JOHNSTON Peter (Inch)
Sadly, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, Peter (Electrician), died on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Much loved husband of Mamie (Gargaro), beloved son of the late Mary and Peter, father to Peter, Marion, Graham and Colin, beloved brother of Dorothea and Eileen. Funeral Wednesday, April 3, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel 11 am.
No flowers. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Renal Unit, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 29, 2019
