|
|
|
BOYES Peter (Easthouses)
Suddenly but peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on October 5, 2019, aged 74, Peter (late Midlothian Councillor), beloved husband of Mary, much loved dad to Angela and Mandy, loving father-in-law to Brian and Tony, devoted papa to Caitlin, Lauren and Carys. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, October 21, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019