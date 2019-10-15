Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BOYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter BOYES

Notice Condolences

Peter BOYES Notice
BOYES Peter (Easthouses)
Suddenly but peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on October 5, 2019, aged 74, Peter (late Midlothian Councillor), beloved husband of Mary, much loved dad to Angela and Mandy, loving father-in-law to Brian and Tony, devoted papa to Caitlin, Lauren and Carys. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, October 21, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.