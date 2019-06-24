|
ALLAN Peter (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at home with his family beside him on June 20, 2019, aged 80, Peter (local tv engineer), beloved husband of the late Agnes, much loved dad to Peter and Linda, loving father-in-law to Karen and Graham, devoted papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, June 28, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of the Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
