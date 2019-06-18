|
SMITH Paul Paterson (Balerno)
Tragically, on May 30, 2019, Paul, aged 28 (employed at Edinburgh University), precious and much loved son of Iain and Margaret. Paul will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. A burial service will be held at Currie Cemetery, Kirkgate, Currie, EH14 6AL, on Monday, June 24, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Flowers if desired to Porteous Family Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Juniper Green, Edinburgh EH14 5DA, T. 0131 453 4535.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
