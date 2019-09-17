|
NEWTON Paul 'P' (Balerno)
Peacefully, at home after a long illness on Friday, September 13, 2019, Paul, beloved husband of Lynn, devoted dad of Liane and Stephen, loving brother of George, Avril, Gary and Catherine, much loved GG to Aaron, Kieran, Karis, Carah, Logan, Stephen and Emily, adored son-in-law of Bill and wonderful uncle to all the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday, September 20, at 2 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made to MS Society if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 17, 2019