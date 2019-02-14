Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00
St John Ogilvie's RC Church
Sighthill
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30
Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick SWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick SWEENEY

Notice Condolences

Patrick SWEENEY Notice
SWEENEY Patrick (Sighthill)
Peacefully at home, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Pat, formerly of BT and member of Slateford Bowling Club, beloved husband of the late Cathie, cherished dad of Norma and the late Derek, much loved father-in-law to John and Janice, loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at St John Ogilvie's RC Church, Sighthill, on Thursday, February 21,
at 10 am, followed by a burial at Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery,
at 11.30 am. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.