SWEENEY Patrick (Sighthill)
Peacefully at home, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Pat, formerly of BT and member of Slateford Bowling Club, beloved husband of the late Cathie, cherished dad of Norma and the late Derek, much loved father-in-law to John and Janice, loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at St John Ogilvie's RC Church, Sighthill, on Thursday, February 21,
at 10 am, followed by a burial at Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery,
at 11.30 am. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2019
