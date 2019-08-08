|
TAYLOR Patricia
(Pat, nee Blackley) (Royston / West Granton)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Pat, a much loved wife and friend of the late Jim, dearly loved mum of James, Carrie and Darlene, a loving nana, great-nana, sister and auntie to all the family. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Wednesday, August 14, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 8, 2019