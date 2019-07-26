|
RAEBURN Patricia "Pat" (nee Gillies) (Mayfield)
Suddenly, but surrounded by her family at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on July 17, 2019, aged 70. Pat, beloved wife of William, mum to Steven, Andrew and Fiona and gran to Steven, Christopher and Rohan. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, July 29, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only. Donations warmly welcomed in aid of Cancer Research UK. Pat will be missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 26, 2019