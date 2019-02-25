|
MURPHY Patricia (Pat)
(nee Rennie) (Corstorphine)
Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Western General Hospital, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, Pat, treasured wife of Bernard, devoted Mum to Angela, Ben, Gillian and Steven, precious Granma to Lewis, Joseph, Emma, Ava, Nina and Abbie, sister to Susan and mother-in-law to Graeme, Denise and Paul. Funeral service to be held at St Kentigern's RC Church, on Monday, March 4, at
11.30 am and thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2019
