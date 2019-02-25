Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30
St Kentigern's RC Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Pat) MURPHY

Notice Condolences

Patricia (Pat) MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Patricia (Pat)
(nee Rennie) (Corstorphine)
Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Western General Hospital, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, Pat, treasured wife of Bernard, devoted Mum to Angela, Ben, Gillian and Steven, precious Granma to Lewis, Joseph, Emma, Ava, Nina and Abbie, sister to Susan and mother-in-law to Graeme, Denise and Paul. Funeral service to be held at St Kentigern's RC Church, on Monday, March 4, at
11.30 am and thereafter at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.