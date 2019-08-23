Home

DUNN Patricia (Piersfield)
Peacefully, at home, after a long illness, surrounded by her family, Patricia, beloved wife of Davy, much loved mum of Lorraine, Pat, Joe, Paul and step mum to Diane, loving mother-in-law to Alan, cherished granma and great-granma. Funeral service at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, August 28, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Floral tributes if desired, may be sent to McKenzie & Millar Funeral Directors, 177 Piersfield Terrace 0131 657 1786.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 23, 2019
