BUCHAN Patricia (Pat) (Bathgate,
formerly Wester Hailes, Hutchison and Armadale)
Peacefully at home, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, Patricia (Pat), aged 74 years, a beloved wife of the late Tam, a much loved mum of Kevin and Helen, a loving nana to Becky, Heather and Andrew, a sadly missed sister and aunt of the family. Former employee of Ethicon Sighthill. Funeral service to be held in West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Friday, February 22, at
11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
