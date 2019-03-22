Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia TRENDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne TRENDELL

Notice Condolences

Patricia Anne TRENDELL Notice
TRENDELL Patricia Anne (Haddington)
Peacefully, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Patricia, much loved wife of Herbert, a much loved and adored mum to Herbert (Jnr) and Andrew, a much loved gran to Liam and Lewis and a much loved sister to all the family. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Sadly Missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.