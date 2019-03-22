|
TRENDELL Patricia Anne (Haddington)
Peacefully, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, Patricia, much loved wife of Herbert, a much loved and adored mum to Herbert (Jnr) and Andrew, a much loved gran to Liam and Lewis and a much loved sister to all the family. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Sadly Missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 22, 2019
