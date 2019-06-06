|
|
|
KEATLEY Pamela (Granton)
Suddenly at home, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, Pamela, aged 49 years. A much loved mum, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, auntie, great-auntie, niece, cousin and good friend who will be sorely missed. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, June 10, at 4 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection at the service for mental health. Bright colours welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
