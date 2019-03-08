|
McALPINE
Owen Kerr (Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, Owen, aged two years, beloved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson and nephew. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of the Intensive Care Unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
