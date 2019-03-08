Home

Owen Kerr McALPINE

Owen Kerr McALPINE Notice
McALPINE
Owen Kerr (Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, Owen, aged two years, beloved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson and nephew. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of the Intensive Care Unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
