SIMPSON Owen G. (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at home, on July 14, 2019. Owen G. dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Martin, Ruth and Scott, loved granda, father-in-law and brother of Mima and Cath and a dear brother-in-law and uncle and a good friends to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, July 22 at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made at the door after the service for Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 17, 2019