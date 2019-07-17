Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen G. SIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Owen G. SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Owen G. (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at home, on July 14, 2019. Owen G. dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Martin, Ruth and Scott, loved granda, father-in-law and brother of Mima and Cath and a dear brother-in-law and uncle and a good friends to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, July 22 at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made at the door after the service for Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.