MOULD Olive (nee Moffat) (Haddington / Gullane / Portobello)
Wife of Edward Johnson, mother of Graham, Roderick, Alistair and Lindsay, granny, great-granny and great-great-granny, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, at Drummohr Care Home, Wallyford at the age of 92. Funeral to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Thursday, October 31, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 25, 2019