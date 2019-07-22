Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
18:00
St Philomena's RC Church
Winchburgh
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
09:30
St Philomena's RC Church
Winchburgh
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Odile CALLAGHAN Notice
CALLAGHAN Odile (Faucheldean)
Peacefully, at St Columba's on July 4, 2019, Odile, loving wife of the late Patrick, beloved mother of Patrick, Adrian, Judy and Yvonne. A very proud granny and great-granny. Requiem Mass in St Philomena's RC Church, Winchburgh, on Thursday, July 25, at 9.30 am and service thereafter at West Lothian Crematorium at 11 am.
All friends are respectfully invited. Odile will be received into Church on Wednesday, at 6 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Columba's. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019
