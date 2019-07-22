|
CALLAGHAN Odile (Faucheldean)
Peacefully, at St Columba's on July 4, 2019, Odile, loving wife of the late Patrick, beloved mother of Patrick, Adrian, Judy and Yvonne. A very proud granny and great-granny. Requiem Mass in St Philomena's RC Church, Winchburgh, on Thursday, July 25, at 9.30 am and service thereafter at West Lothian Crematorium at 11 am.
All friends are respectfully invited. Odile will be received into Church on Wednesday, at 6 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Columba's. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019