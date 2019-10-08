Home

Nuala Frances (Walsh) SCOTT

SCOTT Nuala Frances
(nee Walsh) (County Offaly / Joppa / Musselburgh)
At home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. It saddens us to announce the death of the most devoted and loving wife to Alex, mum to Paula, Fiona, Lisa and granny to Suzanna, Eve and Gemma, cherished mother-in-law to Mike and the late Phil, sister and sister-in-law to the family. Requiem Mass will be held in St John the Evangelist RC Church, Brighton Place, Portobello on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10 am, thereafter to Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East ,where interment will take place at 11.15 am, both to which all family and friends are welcome. Nuala will be received into church on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 5 pm. Family flowers only, please. She was a friend to everyone she met and a source of strength for all who knew her.
Forever in our hearts and prayers.
God bless. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 8, 2019
