Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium - Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Norman SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Norman (Currie) Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on September 4, 2019, after a short illness bravely borne, Norman, aged 81, (member of Baberton Golf Club), loving husband of Anne, much loved dad of Alison, Judith and Alastair, father-in-law of John and proud grandad of Katie and Greg. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, September 13, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.