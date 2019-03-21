|
|
|
McLAREN
Norman (Carrick Knowe)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Norman James McLaren, aged 84 years, dearly beloved husband to his late wife Margaret, loving dad of Fraser, Craig and Martin and dear companion to Jan. Father-in-law of Margaret, Diane and Vicki, a devoted grandad to Louise, Holly, Nadine, Michael and Katie and great-grandad to Stewart, Amy, Craig and Luna. Service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, March 27, at 11 am, followed by a memorial service at Carrick Knowe Parish Church at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More