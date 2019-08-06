Home

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:15
M & F Funeral Parlour
Interment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00
Inveresk Cemetery
BUCHAN Nellie (Ellen) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Ellen, beloved wife of the late George (Dod), loving mum to Moira and Margaret, loved mother-in-law to Douglas and Stuart, proud granny to Louise, William, Suzanne along with their husbands David and Darren and great-granny to Caitlyn, Brodie and Bailey. A service will be held at M & F Funeral Parlour, on Friday, August 9, at 10.15 am, to which all are welcome, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, at 11 am. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2019
