Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Neil PHILIP Notice
Philip Neil (Newtongrange / Leith)
Neil passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Dear son to the late Alex and Margaret, beloved husband of Leigh, devoted dad to Mia and Gregor, much loved brother of Alex and John, dear son-in-law to Lynn and Norrie. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, June 1, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 29, 2019
