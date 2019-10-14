|
Very suddenly, at work on Monday, October 7, 2019, Neale, late of Glasgow Dental Hospital, Scottish Orthodontics and Edinburgh College. Cherished husband of Lynne, devoted father of Laura and Cameron, dutiful son of Jean, loving brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Alex, much loved nephew, cousin and uncle, dedicated colleague, sociable friend and kind neighbour. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, October 19, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019