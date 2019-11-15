|
WATSON Naomi (nee Currie) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Naomi, dearly loved wife of David, loving mum to Irene, Sheila and Linda, dear mother-in-law to Alan and Roy, devoted grandma to Ross, Roy and Shannon. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, November 22, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, instead there will be a collection in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 15, 2019