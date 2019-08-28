|
WOOD Nancy (nee McCombie) (Craigleith / Comely Bank)
Peacefully, on August 23, 2019, at Murrayfield House, Nancy, beloved
wife of Ken, much loved mum of Avril and Craig, mother-in-law of Alex
and Judith, adored gran of Laura, Graham, Tess and George and great
-gran to Emma. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, September 4,
at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019