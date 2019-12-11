|
WHITE Nancy (Parkhead)
Suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Nancy, loving mum of Stuart, much loved mother-in-law to Fiona, proud gran to Ross, Fraser and Euan and cherished sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and great-aunt to the family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, December 18, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019