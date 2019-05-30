Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Nancy NICOLSON

Nancy NICOLSON Notice
NICOLSON Nancy (Agnes) Pollock (Comely Bank) Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 12, 2019. Elder at St Cuthbert's Church, former long-serving member of staff at Jenners Department Store, aunt to Nigel, David, Judi and Stephen. Much loved by her family and friends. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, May 28, at 12.30 pm, all welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in aid of Royal Voluntary Service and Vintage Vibes.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 30, 2019
