|
|
|
NICOLSON Nancy (Agnes) Pollock (Comely Bank)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 12, 2019. Elder at St
Cuthbert's Church, former long-serving member of staff at Jenners
Department Store, aunt to Nigel, David, Judi and Stephen. Much loved by her family and friends. A funeral service will take place at Warriston
Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, May 28, at 12.30 pm, all welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in aid of Royal Voluntary Service and Vintage Vibes.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 30, 2019
Read More