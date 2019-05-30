|
|
|
McGRAVIE
Nancy (nee McGarvey) (Edinburgh)
Very peacefully, on May 22, 2019, at Manor Grange Care Home, after a long illness, borne with great courage and determination, Nancy (nee McGarvey), retired teacher of St Thomas of Aquin's. Beloved Wife of the late Jimmy McGravie, loving and much loved auntie, great-auntie and great-great-auntie of the family and friend to many. Requiem Mass to be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 am, in Holy Cross RC Church, 11, Bangholm Loan, Edinburgh, EH5 3AH. Interment thereafter, at 11.40 am, Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Liberton, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 30, 2019
