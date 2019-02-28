Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00
Seafield Crematorium
LAIDLAW Nancy (Magdalene)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 19, 2019, Nancy, beloved wife to John, much loved mum to all her children, devoted granny and great-granny to all her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, March 8, at 10 am, thereafter to Portobello Cemetery, for 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited to attend both services. Enquiries to Scotmid on
0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
